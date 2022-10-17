Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,406 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,406 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 2.6% of Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 51,800,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,277,527,000 after buying an additional 19,403,556 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 364,432,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,098,496,000 after buying an additional 8,825,023 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 149.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,534,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $539,651,000 after buying an additional 3,915,876 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,336,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,514,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,669,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,707,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM opened at $99.19 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $57.96 and a 12 month high of $105.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $413.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.06.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 38.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.66.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,635,870. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,635,870. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

