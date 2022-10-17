Piper Sandler Lowers FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Price Target to $3.50

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $4.50 to $3.50 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 43.44% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of FTC Solar from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FTC Solar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.05.

FTC Solar Price Performance

FTCI opened at $2.44 on Monday. FTC Solar has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.99. The company has a market capitalization of $248.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 3.23.

Insider Transactions at FTC Solar

FTC Solar ( NASDAQ:FTCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 42.67% and a negative return on equity of 66.38%. The firm had revenue of $30.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.28 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that FTC Solar will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total transaction of $181,570.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,341,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,995,077.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Patrick Cook sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total transaction of $798,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 258,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,178,294.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total transaction of $181,570.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,341,357 shares in the company, valued at $46,995,077.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,661,707 shares of company stock worth $6,705,827. Corporate insiders own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FTC Solar

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 8.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,567,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,587,000 after purchasing an additional 267,307 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in FTC Solar by 67.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,164,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,670,000 after buying an additional 873,868 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in FTC Solar by 5.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,845,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,097,000 after buying an additional 101,614 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FTC Solar by 59.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,389,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,850,000 after buying an additional 520,620 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FTC Solar by 156.3% in the second quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 869,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after buying an additional 530,455 shares during the period. 25.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTC Solar Company Profile

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

Featured Articles

