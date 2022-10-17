Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

PSTL has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Postal Realty Trust to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Postal Realty Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Postal Realty Trust from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Postal Realty Trust presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.14.

Postal Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE PSTL opened at $14.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.71. Postal Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $14.14 and a twelve month high of $20.75. The company has a market capitalization of $279.17 million, a PE ratio of 114.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Postal Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.2325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. This is a positive change from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 715.44%.

In other Postal Realty Trust news, Treasurer Jeremy Garber sold 15,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total transaction of $227,279.25. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 248,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,685,576.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Patrick R. Donahoe purchased 3,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.45 per share, for a total transaction of $50,254.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 43,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,305.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Treasurer Jeremy Garber sold 15,305 shares of Postal Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total transaction of $227,279.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 248,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,685,576.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Postal Realty Trust

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Postal Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 149.3% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 38.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Postal Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $87,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 27.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

