PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Price Target Increased to C$22.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. CIBC upgraded shares of PrairieSky Royalty from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a buy rating and a C$21.75 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.93.
PrairieSky Royalty Stock Performance
PREKF stock opened at $14.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.83. PrairieSky Royalty has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $16.26.
PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile
PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; approximately 0.3 million acres of the GRT interests; and other acreage.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PrairieSky Royalty (PREKF)
- Is NVIDA Stock Getting Too Cheap to Ignore?
- Should Investors Look to Bag Shares of Kroger’s or Albertson’s?
- United Health Group Continues to Justify a Premium Valuation
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.