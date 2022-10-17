Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) Price Target Cut to $74.00

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $80.00 to $74.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 53.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PCOR. Wolfe Research started coverage on Procore Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Procore Technologies from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Procore Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Procore Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Procore Technologies from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.08.

Procore Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PCOR opened at $48.20 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.31 and a 200-day moving average of $51.48. Procore Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $105.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.74 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

Procore Technologies ( NASDAQ:PCOR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $172.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.00 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.51% and a negative net margin of 36.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Procore Technologies will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Procore Technologies news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 24,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $1,197,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,683,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,312,806.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 24,200 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $1,197,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,683,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,312,806.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total transaction of $255,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,099,580.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 117,755 shares of company stock worth $6,715,839. 40.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Procore Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Procore Technologies by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Regal Partners Ltd increased its holdings in Procore Technologies by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 265,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,048,000 after purchasing an additional 50,854 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Procore Technologies by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Procore Technologies by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 48,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 13,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

Featured Stories

