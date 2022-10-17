Profund Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,712 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 11,565 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 476 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 764.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 510 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AEM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$74.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Down 4.1 %

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $40.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1-year low of $36.69 and a 1-year high of $67.14. The company has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.89.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 12.45%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

(Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.