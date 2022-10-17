Profund Advisors LLC Sells 1,264 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,337 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Merchants Corp lifted its position in ANSYS by 1.7% in the first quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 2,326 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. increased its stake in ANSYS by 3.6% in the first quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in ANSYS by 0.7% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in ANSYS by 34.6% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in ANSYS by 2.0% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.59, for a total value of $101,845.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,206,953.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANSYS Trading Down 1.2 %

A number of analysts have weighed in on ANSS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on ANSYS from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Oppenheimer restated an “initiates” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ANSYS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $273.17.

ANSYS stock opened at $203.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.23 and a 52 week high of $413.89. The company has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $246.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.13.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 22.96%. The firm had revenue of $475.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.