Profund Advisors LLC Sells 6,066 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,066 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $286,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $408,000. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mill Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 85,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,804,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $92.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $233.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.95. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.50 and a 52-week high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.83.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

See Also

