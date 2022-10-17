Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Acquired by Core Alternative Capital

Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Prologis were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 12,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 136,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,046,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 15,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 3,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 277.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 79,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,395,000 after acquiring an additional 58,288 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Trading Down 2.9 %

Prologis stock opened at $99.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.95. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.03 and a 52 week high of $174.54.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.30). Prologis had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 75.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 63.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on PLD. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Prologis from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.75.

About Prologis

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.