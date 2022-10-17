Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Scotiabank

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $116.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price target of $137.00. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.55% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.53.
Prologis Trading Down 2.9 %
Shares of Prologis stock opened at $99.53 on Monday. Prologis has a 52-week low of $98.03 and a 52-week high of $174.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.10. The firm has a market cap of $73.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.95.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prologis
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLD. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 43.8% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 40.3% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.
About Prologis
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Prologis (PLD)
- Watch These 3 Economic Reports to Impact Interest Rate Hikes
- Here are 3 Stocks That Benefit From a Strong U.S. Dollar
- Is NVIDA Stock Getting Too Cheap to Ignore?
- Should Investors Look to Bag Shares of Kroger’s or Albertson’s?
- United Health Group Continues to Justify a Premium Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.