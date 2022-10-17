ProShare Advisors LLC Has $17.87 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,332 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,657 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $17,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,511,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,560,768,000 after acquiring an additional 275,176 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,279,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,855,383,000 after acquiring an additional 138,542 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,582,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,737,701,000 after acquiring an additional 294,408 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,777,933,000 after acquiring an additional 310,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,915,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,463,536,000 after acquiring an additional 15,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In related news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,614,007.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,448 shares of company stock worth $55,259,953 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BlackRock Trading Down 2.7 %

A number of research firms recently commented on BLK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $860.00 to $648.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $735.17.

BlackRock stock opened at $550.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $645.41 and a 200-day moving average of $646.72. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $503.12 and a one year high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company has a market cap of $83.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.26.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $1.82. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BlackRock

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.