ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 54,082 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,605 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 54,082 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of ANSYS worth $25,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ANSS. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 167.6% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 89.4% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the second quarter worth $49,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 327.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 354.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 209 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $203.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.13. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.23 and a 52 week high of $413.89. The company has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 22.96%. The business had revenue of $475.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on ANSYS from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on ANSYS to $311.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on ANSYS to $329.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on ANSYS from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $273.17.

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.59, for a total value of $101,845.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,572 shares in the company, valued at $6,206,953.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

