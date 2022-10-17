PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) PT Lowered to $120.00 at Mizuho

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Mizuho from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.67% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PTC. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on PTC from $160.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on PTC from $156.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on PTC from $116.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.33.

PTC stock opened at $105.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.79. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.16. PTC has a 1 year low of $96.55 and a 1 year high of $136.00.

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.19. PTC had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 26.19%. The business had revenue of $462.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PTC will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.68, for a total value of $997,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,012,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,325,335.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.68, for a total value of $997,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,012,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,248,325,335.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total transaction of $11,884,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,191,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,264,382. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 272,100 shares of company stock valued at $32,925,130. Company insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,719,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,056,426,000 after acquiring an additional 238,059 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of PTC by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,576,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,566,000 after purchasing an additional 41,474 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PTC by 20.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,580,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,046,000 after buying an additional 266,274 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its position in PTC by 27.5% in the second quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,521,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,796,000 after acquiring an additional 327,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in PTC by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,348,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,207,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

