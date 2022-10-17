Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HC Wainwright

Analysts at HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Purple Biotech in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

Get Purple Biotech alerts:

Purple Biotech Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PPBT opened at $1.98 on Monday. Purple Biotech has a 1 year low of $1.83 and a 1 year high of $4.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Purple Biotech ( NASDAQ:PPBT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Purple Biotech will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Purple Biotech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Purple Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:PPBT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 50,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.19% of Purple Biotech at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Purple Biotech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Purple Biotech Ltd., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing therapies to overcome tumor immune evasion and drug for cancer patients in the United States. Its oncology pipeline includes CM24, a monoclonal antibody that blocks carcinoembryonic antigen related cell adhesion molecule 1 as a combination therapy with anti-PD-1 checkpoint inhibitors, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and pancreatic cancer; and NT219, a small molecule that targets insulin receptor substrate 1 and 2, and signal transducer and activator of transcription, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent and/or metastatic solid tumors and squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.