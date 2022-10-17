Quilter (OTCMKTS:QUILF) Given New GBX 85 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Quilter (OTCMKTS:QUILF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 110 ($1.33) to GBX 85 ($1.03) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup downgraded Quilter from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on Quilter from GBX 175 ($2.11) to GBX 160 ($1.93) in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Quilter from GBX 120 ($1.45) to GBX 100 ($1.21) in a report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $135.83.

Shares of OTCMKTS QUILF opened at $0.95 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.64. Quilter has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $1.20.

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, High Net Worth and Affluent. The company offers financial advice for protection, mortgages, savings, investments, and pensions. It also provides Quilter Investment Platform, an investment platform for advice-based wealth management products and services; Quilter Investors, which offers investment solutions; and Quilter Financial Planning, a restricted and independent financial adviser network that provides mortgage and financial planning advice and financial solutions to individuals and businesses through a network of intermediaries.

