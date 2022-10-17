Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Price Target Cut to $70.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Mizuho from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 78.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Rapid7 from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on Rapid7 from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $140.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.47.

Rapid7 stock opened at $39.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.30. Rapid7 has a fifty-two week low of $38.36 and a fifty-two week high of $145.00.

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $167.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.36 million. As a group, analysts predict that Rapid7 will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Rapid7 during the first quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Rapid7 in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 35.6% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

