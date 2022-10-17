Raymond James Lowers ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Price Target to $9.00

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SOL. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of ReneSola in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ReneSola in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on ReneSola in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered ReneSola from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ReneSola currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Shares of NYSE SOL opened at $4.45 on Thursday. ReneSola has a one year low of $3.46 and a one year high of $9.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.75 million, a PE ratio of -111.25 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 9.17, a quick ratio of 9.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.25.

ReneSola ( NYSE:SOL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). ReneSola had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $8.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ReneSola will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOL. Physicians Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in ReneSola in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. abrdn plc bought a new position in ReneSola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ReneSola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in ReneSola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in ReneSola by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. 38.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights.

