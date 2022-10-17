Request (REQ) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $78.45 Million

Request (REQ) traded down 19% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 17th. In the last week, Request has traded up 11.3% against the dollar. One Request token can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000589 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Request has a total market capitalization of $114.74 million and approximately $78.45 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,490.40 or 0.99999997 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00006295 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 191.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00035918 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00005807 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00052852 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00057122 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00022665 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005102 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official website for Request is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.11471892 USD and is down -25.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $142,354,350.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

