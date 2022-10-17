Reviewing Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS) & Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD)

Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS – Get Rating) and Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Minerva Surgical and Aethlon Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Minerva Surgical $52.10 million 0.23 -$21.46 million N/A N/A Aethlon Medical $290,000.00 33.06 -$10.42 million ($0.73) -0.79

Aethlon Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Minerva Surgical.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

69.1% of Minerva Surgical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.9% of Aethlon Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of Minerva Surgical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Aethlon Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Minerva Surgical and Aethlon Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Minerva Surgical -17.89% N/A -9.17% Aethlon Medical -3,542.86% -59.57% -54.53%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Minerva Surgical and Aethlon Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Minerva Surgical 1 0 3 0 2.50 Aethlon Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Minerva Surgical presently has a consensus price target of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 2,638.10%. Aethlon Medical has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 594.20%. Given Minerva Surgical’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Minerva Surgical is more favorable than Aethlon Medical.

Summary

Minerva Surgical beats Aethlon Medical on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Minerva Surgical

Minerva Surgical, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes minimally invasive solutions to meet the uterine healthcare needs of women in the United States. The company offers Minerva ES Endometrial Ablation System and Genesys HTA Endometrial Ablation System, which are endometrial ablation devices; Symphion Tissue Removal System, a minimally invasive uterine tissue removal system to combine bladeless tissue resection and coagulation, continuous visualization, and intrauterine pressure monitoring; and Resectr Tissue Resection Device, a handheld surgical instrument to enable the hysteroscopic removal and diagnosis of endometrial polyps. Its devices are utilized by obstetrician-gynecologists in various medical treatment settings, including hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and physician offices. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system, including removal of COVID-19 virus, associated variants, and related exosomes. Aethlon Medical, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center Hillman Cancer Center for studies related to head and neck cancer. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in San Diego, California.

