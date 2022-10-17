Reviewing Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) and China Networks International (OTCMKTS:CNWHF)

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) and China Networks International (OTCMKTS:CNWHF – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Thryv and China Networks International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thryv 0 0 1 0 3.00 China Networks International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Thryv currently has a consensus target price of $41.00, indicating a potential upside of 103.98%. Given Thryv’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Thryv is more favorable than China Networks International.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thryv 11.17% 38.13% 9.85% China Networks International N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Thryv and China Networks International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

92.9% of Thryv shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of Thryv shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of China Networks International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Thryv and China Networks International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thryv $1.11 billion 0.62 $101.58 million $3.57 5.63 China Networks International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Thryv has higher revenue and earnings than China Networks International.

Volatility & Risk

Thryv has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Networks International has a beta of -6.63, indicating that its share price is 763% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Thryv beats China Networks International on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Thryv

Thryv Holdings, Inc. provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The company provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform; Hub by Thryv, a solution for franchisors to offer real time oversight and day-to-day management of multiple locations; Thryv Leads, an integrated local marketing and lead generation solution, as well as related services; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH. It also offers print and digital solutions, including the company's print yellow pages; internet yellow pages, such as yellowpages.com, superpages.com, dexknows.com, and extended search solutions; search engine marketing solutions; and other digital media solutions, including online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools. The company was formerly known as Dex Media Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Thryv Holdings, Inc. in July 2019. Thryv Holdings, Inc. is based in DFW Airport, Texas.

About China Networks International

China Networks International Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. Previously, it provided broadcast television advertising services in the People's Republic of China. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

