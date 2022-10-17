Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.50.

Several brokerages have recently commented on REXR. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $89.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Insider Transactions at Rexford Industrial Realty

In other news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 15,350 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total value of $1,001,894.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,720 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,034.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Down 3.4 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REXR. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 411.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 197.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 3,367.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REXR stock opened at $50.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 53.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.04 and its 200-day moving average is $64.33. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 1 year low of $50.00 and a 1 year high of $84.68.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $149.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.21 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 29.79%. The business’s revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

(Get Rating)

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.