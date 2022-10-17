Ricardo (LON:RCDO) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Ricardo (LON:RCDO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Ricardo Stock Down 0.6 %

RCDO stock opened at GBX 444.50 ($5.37) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 448.89 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 398.04. The stock has a market cap of £276.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,419.23. Ricardo has a 1-year low of GBX 325 ($3.93) and a 1-year high of GBX 510 ($6.16).

Ricardo Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.49 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This is an increase from Ricardo’s previous dividend of $2.91. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. Ricardo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.69%.

Ricardo Company Profile

Ricardo plc provides engineering, technical, environmental, and strategic consultancy services for transportation original equipment manufacturers and operators, suppliers, energy companies, and government agencies. It operates through five segments: Energy & Environment (EE), Rail, Automotive and Industrial (A&I), Defense, and Performance Products (PP).

