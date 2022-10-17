Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) PT Lowered to GBX 5,450 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 5,580 ($67.42) to GBX 5,450 ($65.85) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on RIO. Macquarie downgraded Rio Tinto Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,400 ($53.17) to GBX 4,300 ($51.96) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,800 ($70.08) to GBX 5,700 ($68.87) in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,900 ($59.21) to GBX 4,700 ($56.79) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,100 ($49.54) to GBX 4,300 ($51.96) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4,345.71.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $53.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.79. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $50.92 and a 1 year high of $84.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.18.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Rio Tinto Group

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $2.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.4%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 171.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 369 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 10.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

