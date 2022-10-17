Rise Advisors LLC Grows Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,538 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 2.4% of Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 11,145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 11,534 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,320 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,784,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. 68.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Price Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $276.43 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The stock has a market cap of $282.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $292.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $294.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.53 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.68.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

