Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Marimaca Copper (OTCMKTS:CROJF) Price Target to C$5.50

Marimaca Copper (OTCMKTS:CROJF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Marimaca Copper Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CROJF opened at $2.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.36 and a 200-day moving average of $2.72. Marimaca Copper has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $3.62.

About Marimaca Copper

Marimaca Copper Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties and projects in the United States and Chile. The company explores for copper, iron ore, gold, and other base and precious metals. Its flagship project is the Marimaca Copper project located in the Antofagasta Region of Chile.

