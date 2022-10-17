Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Marimaca Copper (OTCMKTS:CROJF) Price Target to C$5.50

Marimaca Copper (OTCMKTS:CROJF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Marimaca Copper Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:CROJF opened at $2.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.36 and a 200-day moving average of $2.72. Marimaca Copper has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $3.62.
About Marimaca Copper
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Marimaca Copper (CROJF)
- Is NVIDA Stock Getting Too Cheap to Ignore?
- Should Investors Look to Bag Shares of Kroger’s or Albertson’s?
- United Health Group Continues to Justify a Premium Valuation
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Marimaca Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marimaca Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.