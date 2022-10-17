Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Price Target to €243.00

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from €245.00 ($250.00) to €243.00 ($247.96) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €330.00 ($336.73) to €335.00 ($341.84) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €290.00 ($295.92) to €278.00 ($283.67) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Societe Generale cut their target price on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €275.00 ($280.61) to €265.00 ($270.41) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $270.29.

Shares of OTCMKTS MURGY opened at $23.79 on Friday. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 52-week low of $21.21 and a 52-week high of $31.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.38 and a 200-day moving average of $24.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München ( OTCMKTS:MURGY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.17. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $18.30 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

