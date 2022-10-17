Royal Bank of Canada Lowers IntegraFin (LON:IHP) Price Target to GBX 295

IntegraFin (LON:IHP – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 330 ($3.99) to GBX 295 ($3.56) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on IntegraFin from GBX 360 ($4.35) to GBX 350 ($4.23) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of IntegraFin in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

IntegraFin Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of LON:IHP opened at GBX 218.20 ($2.64) on Thursday. IntegraFin has a 52-week low of GBX 204 ($2.46) and a 52-week high of GBX 610.50 ($7.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £722.94 million and a P/E ratio of 1,363.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 249.01 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 290.20.

About IntegraFin

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform that delivers an infrastructure, which enables advisers to implement financial plans, as well as provides real-time day-to-day and technical support services, as well as enables advisers to simplify management of the complex investment needs of clients.

