Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $28.29 Million Stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 53.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 315,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 356,104 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $28,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 217.5% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on EMN shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $110.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $165.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Mizuho began coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Eastman Chemical from $118.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.71.

Eastman Chemical Stock Down 2.3 %

EMN opened at $72.25 on Monday. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $69.91 and a twelve month high of $129.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.14. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 33.01%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

