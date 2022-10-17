Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 146,975 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,619,340 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 146,975 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 0.7% of Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $319,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 103.4% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 28,905 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,264,000 after buying an additional 14,691 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 5,120 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in Visa by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 29,758 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,431,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $1,593,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in Visa by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 51,453 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $11,150,000 after buying an additional 15,008 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the topic of several research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Macquarie dropped their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.81.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE:V opened at $182.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $236.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.54. The company has a market cap of $345.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 51.99%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

