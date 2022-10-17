Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Given New $6.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Mizuho from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.91% from the company’s current price.

SABR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Sabre in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sabre from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sabre in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.67.

Sabre Stock Performance

Shares of SABR stock opened at $5.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.38. Sabre has a one year low of $4.88 and a one year high of $12.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sabre

Sabre ( NASDAQ:SABR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $657.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sabre will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $160,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,257,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,075,682.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sabre

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SABR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sabre during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sabre by 83.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sabre in the first quarter worth $48,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Sabre in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Sabre by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,982 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

See Also

