Sage Rhino Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,566 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,532 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $12,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 17,779 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its position in shares of Visa by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 993,179 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $195,547,000 after buying an additional 27,897 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,277,301.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Visa Price Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.81.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $182.62 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.54. The firm has a market cap of $345.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $236.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.99% and a return on equity of 46.39%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

