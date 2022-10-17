Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Downgraded by Societe Generale to “Sell”

Societe Generale downgraded shares of Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 230 to SEK 215 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 220 to SEK 200 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 200 to SEK 170 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $226.29.

SDVKY stock opened at $13.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Sandvik AB has a twelve month low of $12.81 and a twelve month high of $29.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.65.

Sandvik AB (publ) Announces Dividend

Sandvik AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SDVKY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter. Sandvik AB (publ) had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 18.36%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sandvik AB will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.669 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 6.7%. Sandvik AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.94%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) by 15.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,565,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,749 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 4.2% during the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 18,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 15.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter.

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, rock processing, manufacturing and machining, and materials technology in Sweden and internationally. The company offers mining and rock solutions, including drill rigs, underground loaders and trucks, rock drills and other tools, and parts and services, as well as digital and sustainability solutions; and rock processing applications, which include crushing, screening, feeding, breaking, demolition, and recycling.

