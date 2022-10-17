Santander Bank Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKZHF) Short Interest Up 17.1% in September

Santander Bank Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKZHF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the September 15th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 205.0 days.
Santander Bank Polska Trading Down 5.3 %
BKZHF opened at 45.48 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 46.98. Santander Bank Polska has a twelve month low of 45.48 and a twelve month high of 48.04.
Santander Bank Polska Company Profile
