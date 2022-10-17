Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Lifted to Hold at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF – Get Rating) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Societe Generale dropped their price target on Schindler from CHF 200 to CHF 170 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Schindler from CHF 180 to CHF 165 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Schindler from CHF 180 to CHF 170 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Schindler from CHF 280 to CHF 235 in a report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Schindler has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $221.13.

Get Schindler alerts:

Schindler Stock Up 5.3 %

SHLAF stock opened at $162.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.48. Schindler has a fifty-two week low of $150.96 and a fifty-two week high of $279.00.

Schindler Company Profile

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It also offers digital media services for providing information, communication, and entertainment channels, such as Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator landing doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; Schindler Ahead AdScreen that delivers messages on screen inside the elevator; and Schindler Ahead MediaScreen, an in-car media solution for elevators.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schindler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schindler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.