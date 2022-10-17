Scotiabank Downgrades Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) to Sector Perform

Scotiabank cut shares of Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on IMO. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$86.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Desjardins lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.30.

Shares of IMO opened at $46.12 on Thursday. Imperial Oil has a 12 month low of $31.71 and a 12 month high of $57.89. The firm has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a PE ratio of 70.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Rating ) (TSE:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The energy company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.52. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17 billion. Analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.2645 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 160.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

