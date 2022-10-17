Scotiabank Increases Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Price Target to C$10.50

Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $8.63.

Get Crew Energy alerts:

Crew Energy Price Performance

Crew Energy stock opened at $4.08 on Thursday. Crew Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $5.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.20.

About Crew Energy

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.