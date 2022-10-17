ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) PT Lowered to $480.00 at Mizuho

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $500.00 to $480.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 40.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $567.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $560.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $594.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $586.94.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $341.76 on Monday. ServiceNow has a 1-year low of $337.00 and a 1-year high of $707.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $433.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $458.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.04 billion, a PE ratio of 375.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.81, for a total transaction of $65,365.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,561.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.81, for a total transaction of $65,365.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,561.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.40, for a total value of $315,604.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,922 shares of company stock valued at $14,410,327. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 310.5% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 78 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

