Shell (NYSE:SHEL) Given New GBX 2,900 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,000 ($36.25) to GBX 2,900 ($35.04) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. HSBC decreased their target price on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. ING Group upgraded Shell from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2,121.63.

Shell Stock Performance

NYSE:SHEL opened at $50.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $181.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.66. Shell has a fifty-two week low of $44.90 and a fifty-two week high of $61.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.72.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The energy company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $103.08 billion during the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 10.70%. Equities research analysts predict that Shell will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.05%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shell

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHEL. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the fourth quarter worth $569,000. Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth $1,721,000. Private Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at $316,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at $905,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at $101,000. 7.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading

