Short Interest in Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF) Increases By 25.1%

Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a growth of 25.1% from the September 15th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 224.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AALBF shares. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Aalberts from €80.00 ($81.63) to €64.00 ($65.31) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Aalberts from €54.00 ($55.10) to €52.00 ($53.06) in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded Aalberts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €40.00 ($40.82) target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th.

Aalberts Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of AALBF stock opened at $31.60 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.85. Aalberts has a twelve month low of $31.16 and a twelve month high of $65.40.

About Aalberts

Aalberts N.V. engineers mission-critical technologies. The company operates in two segments: Building Technology and Industrial Technology. The Building Technology segment develops, manufactures, and monitors hydronic flow control systems for heating and cooling to enhance the energy efficiency; and develops, designs, and manufactures integrated piping systems to distribute and regulate water or gas flows in heating, cooling, water, gas, and sprinkler systems in eco-friendly buildings and industrial niches.

