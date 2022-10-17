Short Interest in Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Grows By 27.2%

Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,529,500 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the September 15th total of 1,988,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 28.4 days.

Advantage Energy stock opened at $7.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.22 and a 200 day moving average of $7.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.80. Advantage Energy has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $9.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Advantage Energy had a net margin of 83.78% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The business had revenue of $237.18 million during the quarter.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AAVVF. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$14.25 to C$13.75 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advantage Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.69.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

