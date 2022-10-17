Short Interest in Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF) Rises By 18.6%

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,927,100 shares, a growth of 18.6% from the September 15th total of 3,309,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,454.5 days.

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple Price Performance

BBAJF opened at $2.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.26. Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $2.81.

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple Company Profile

Banco del Bajío, SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple provides various banking products and services. It operates through two segments, Business Banking and Commercial Banking. The company offers deposit and savings products; short and long-term loans, mortgage loans, and personal loans; and automotive credit and credit cards.

