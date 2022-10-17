Short Interest in Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Rises By 24.5%

Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,200 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the September 15th total of 35,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 362,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BACHY opened at $8.08 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.18. The company has a market capitalization of $95.15 billion, a PE ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.33. Bank of China has a 1 year low of $7.98 and a 1 year high of $10.41.

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial services. It operates through six segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other Operations. The Corporate Banking segment offers current accounts, deposits, overdrafts, loans, trade-related products and other credit facilities, foreign currency, derivatives, and wealth management products to corporate customers, government authorities, and financial institutions.

