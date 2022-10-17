Short Interest in Brazil Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMIX) Declines By 9.4%

Brazil Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMIX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,166,300 shares, a drop of 9.4% from the September 15th total of 2,390,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,154,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Brazil Minerals Stock Performance
OTCMKTS BMIX opened at $0.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01. Brazil Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.03.
Brazil Minerals Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brazil Minerals (BMIX)
- Watch These 3 Economic Reports to Impact Interest Rate Hikes
- Here are 3 Stocks That Benefit From a Strong U.S. Dollar
- Is NVIDA Stock Getting Too Cheap to Ignore?
- Should Investors Look to Bag Shares of Kroger’s or Albertson’s?
- United Health Group Continues to Justify a Premium Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for Brazil Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brazil Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.