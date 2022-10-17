Short Interest in Brazil Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMIX) Declines By 9.4%

Brazil Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMIX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,166,300 shares, a drop of 9.4% from the September 15th total of 2,390,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,154,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Brazil Minerals Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BMIX opened at $0.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01. Brazil Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.03.

Brazil Minerals Company Profile

Brazil Minerals, Inc operates as a mineral exploration and mining company in Brazil. The company's mineral rights portfolio for battery metals includes approximately 60,077 acres for lithium, 30,009 acres for rare earths, 22,050 acres for titanium, 14,507 acres for graphite, and 7,509 acres for nickel and cobalt.

