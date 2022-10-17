Short Interest in Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF) Increases By 15.3%

Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, an increase of 15.3% from the September 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Bucher Industries from CHF 650 to CHF 537 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Bucher Industries Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BCHHF opened at $370.00 on Monday. Bucher Industries has a 52 week low of $311.85 and a 52 week high of $535.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $370.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $353.39.

About Bucher Industries

Bucher Industries AG develops, manufactures, and sells machinery, vehicles, hydraulic components, and manufacturing equipment for use in harvesting, food producing and packaging, and roads and public spaces cleaning in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five divisions: Kuhn Group, Bucher Municipal, Bucher Hydraulics, Bucher Emhart Glass, and Bucher Specials.

