Short Interest in Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF) Decreases By 17.8%

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,136,500 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the September 15th total of 7,469,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5,578.6 days.

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Price Performance

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC stock opened at $2.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.62. Budweiser Brewing Company APAC has a 1-year low of $2.41 and a 1-year high of $3.16.

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Company Profile

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited, an investment holding company, produces, imports, markets, distributes, and sells beer primarily in China, South Korea, India, Vietnam, and the other Asia Pacific regions. The company offers a portfolio of approximately more than 50 beer brands, including Budweiser, Stella Artois, Corona, Hoegaarden, Cass, and Harbin.

