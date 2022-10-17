Short Interest in Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF) Decreases By 17.8%

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,136,500 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the September 15th total of 7,469,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5,578.6 days.
Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Price Performance
Budweiser Brewing Company APAC stock opened at $2.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.62. Budweiser Brewing Company APAC has a 1-year low of $2.41 and a 1-year high of $3.16.
Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Company Profile
