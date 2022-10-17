Shurgard Self Storage (OTCMKTS:SSSAF) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Shurgard Self Storage (OTCMKTS:SSSAFGet Rating) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Shurgard Self Storage from €62.00 ($63.27) to €53.00 ($54.08) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Shurgard Self Storage Stock Performance

SSSAF opened at $43.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.26. Shurgard Self Storage has a twelve month low of $43.76 and a twelve month high of $49.72.

Shurgard Self Storage Company Profile

Shurgard Self Storage SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of self-storage facilities for business and personal use. The company also offers various ancillary services at its self-storage facilities consisting of sale of storage products and provision of protection through an independent insurance company for customers' stored goods.

