Signature Bank (SBNY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $5.44 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $686.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.62 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 43.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Signature Bank to post $22 EPS for the current fiscal year and $24 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY opened at $145.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.71. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $141.30 and a 1 year high of $374.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.93%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SBNY shares. Compass Point cut their price target on shares of Signature Bank to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank to $240.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $216.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $305.00 to $286.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Signature Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBNY. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 197.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Signature Bank during the second quarter worth about $218,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Signature Bank during the second quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Signature Bank during the first quarter worth about $264,000. 98.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

