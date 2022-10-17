Simmons Bank Grows Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Simmons Bank lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,929 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up approximately 1.1% of Simmons Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $12,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 315.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 339.3% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 309.3% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE:PFE opened at $42.86 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.01 and its 200 day moving average is $49.31. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.04 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group set a $59.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.94.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

