Smart Metering Systems plc (LON:SMS) Insider Buys £20,001 in Stock

Smart Metering Systems plc (LON:SMS – Get Rating) insider Ruth Leak purchased 2,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 708 ($8.55) per share, for a total transaction of £20,001 ($24,167.47).

Smart Metering Systems Price Performance

SMS opened at GBX 691 ($8.35) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £921.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11,516.67. Smart Metering Systems plc has a 1 year low of GBX 670 ($8.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 968 ($11.70). The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 859.74 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 853.42.

Smart Metering Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.56 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a yield of 0.84%. Smart Metering Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 458.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Smart Metering Systems

Separately, Barclays lifted their price target on Smart Metering Systems from GBX 710 ($8.58) to GBX 740 ($8.94) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smart Metering Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,064.60 ($12.86).

Smart Metering Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, installs, operates, and manages meter and energy infrastructure assets, and related data services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The company engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

