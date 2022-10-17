Smith Salley & Associates Acquires 207 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $166.81 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.50 and a 12-month high of $244.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.49.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

